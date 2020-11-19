In-person student activities at Indiana State University are on pause and will be for some time.
All ISU student organization events and activities must be conducted entirely in a virtual format through Feb. 1, according to the university website.
A memo issued by the Division of Student Affairs last week stated that “no in-person student organization activities are permitted.” It took effect Nov. 13 and was to extend to Dec. 12.
Now, the moratorium in in effect through Feb. 1.
It includes student or student organization non-academic gatherings that occur on campus or off campus.
“The health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff must be our first priority and this measure will assist in keeping members of our university community as protected as possible,” J. Brooks Moore, associate Vice President for student affairs, said in last week’s memo.
The moratorium will be reviewed by Jan. 28, officials say.
“Decisions regarding the status of the moratorium will be based on the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and in the community, and current public health guidance,” officials say.
Additional information, including guidelines that must be followed when in-person events resume, is available on the website.
ISU is also extending all other existing COVID-19 precautions and guidance to the spring 2021 semester.
Under the guidelines, university-sponsored international travel is still prohibited until further notice and all university-sponsored travel is suspended for the spring semester. Exceptions require approval of a Cabinet member.
Students are discouraged from engaging in personal travel except for essential business or emergencies.
Next semester, all Sycamores must continue to follow the safety guidelines that the university put in place to help safeguard everyone against COVID-19.
They include the completion of the daily health assessment, social distancing, and wearing of a face covering in all campus buildings and indoor settings, as well as outdoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.
ISU recently implemented some changes in response to the reinstatement of pandemic restrictions in Indiana. They include shifting winter commencement to a virtual format, encouraging the faculty to move this week’s classes online, and reminding staff of alternative work options.
Many students have already returned home and will complete the semester virtually.
For other Covid-related information, visit indstate.edu/covid
