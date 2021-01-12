Student event raises nearly $7,000 for suicide prevention

An event organized by Terre Haute South Vigo High School DECA students raised nearly $7,000 for Hamilton Center to be used for suicide prevention efforts.
The event, the Color Run to Save Lives, took place Nov. 7 at Fairbanks Park; it had 150 participants and 20 volunteers and raised $6,991.
Jillian Turner and Giana White, students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School who are involved with DECA, created and managed the Color Run.
“Mental health is more relevant than ever during COVID-19,” Turner said. “We are all so thankful for everyone who came out in support of suicide prevention.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, the rate of deaths by suicide for the first quarter of 2020, and before the start of the pandemic, were already up from the previous year. Hamilton Center has seen an increase in mental health services related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“One of the goals of this event was to end the stigma around mental illness, and to further the conversation around suicide prevention,” White said. “We want any individuals who may be struggling with their mental health to know that they are not alone and that help is out there.”
“These two young ladies have really shown a heart for serving others, and for talking about the hard things, like mental health,” said Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center. “We appreciate all of their efforts, the community’s efforts, and that of our community partners to create a meaningful and safe event for such an important cause.”
