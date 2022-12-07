A student who made a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School was taken into police custody Wednesday, according to a statement from Clay Community Schools.
"At no time today was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member," and there was no disruption to school, the statement said.
The communication, which was sent to parents, reads as follows:
"Clay Community Schools administration was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School. Law enforcement was contacted immediately, and the student who had made the threat was detained and is currently in police custody.
"At no time today was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member. The procedures that we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with no disruption to the school. The threat has been mitigated," the statement said.
