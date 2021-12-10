Student arrested in connection with threats

An arrest of a juvenile has been made in connection to social media threats against Vigo County Schools.
A South Vigo High School student was arrested after he made threatening statements at the school, according to a Twitter post by city police Sgt. Ryan Adamson.
“As most people know, these senseless threats are not funny and will be investigated and prosecuted,” Adamson said in announcing the arrest.
He also asked parents to actively monitor their children’s social media accounts and report any suspicious or threatening posts or messages.
The Vigo County School Corp. sent a message to parents Friday as school officials investigated rumors on social media.
“None of the rumors proved to be credible and none of our schools assumed a lockout or lockdown today,” spokesman Bill Riley said. “These rumors were unrelated to yesterday's two incidents, which were also unrelated to each other.”
The statement to parents said the investigation of threats via social media are taken seriously and investigated.
“As we have demonstrated, we take both rumors and credible threats very seriously and we communicate with you when there are times – either out of an abundance of caution or because of a credible threat – that we change our security positions at our schools. Our school protection officers are aware of these rumors and will remain aware of changes in the school environment.
“We investigate every rumor and threat in partnership with local law enforcement to ensure safety in our schools,” Riley continued. “When there is a credible internal threat, no matter how likely, we will inform you that a school is on lockdown. When there is a credible external threat, no matter how likely, we will inform you that a school is on lockout.
“Currently, no schools in Vigo County are on lockdown or lockout, though our routine security measures in our buildings are designed to keep students and staff safe,” the Friday statement said.
Parents and students are encouraged to report what they hear and see to administration, and to contact school if a child could be in danger of harming themselves or others.
“It is also important to talk to your student about appropriate social media use. As we investigate each rumor, we also take seriously student discipline when it comes to spreading rumors that threaten to disrupt the school day,” the statement concluded. “We remain committed to a safe school environment and will alert you when there are credible threats to school safety.”
No information was available about the juvenile arrested.
