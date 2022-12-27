Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the life of one man in Greene County late Friday.
The fire occurred near Solsberry, according to a news release from the Beech Creek Township Fire Department.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Joe Graves, Greene County coroner. An identity has not yet been released.
Late Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a fully engulfed structure fire on Pate Lane in the Solsberry area
Beech Creek was assisted by the Center Township Fire Department, Clay Township Fire Department, Greene County Ambulance Service, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greene County coroner’s office.
The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. There were no updates available on Tuesday, a spokesman said.
