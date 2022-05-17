A structure collapse in Parke County Monday afternoon sent two people to hospitals.
Both individuals are stable and injuries were not life-threatening, according to Bellmore fire chief Jason Games.
It happened on Indiana 59, about four miles south of Bellmore.
Workers were putting up trusses on top of a poll barn when the trusses failed "and some people on top came to the bottom and were hurt," he said.
He did not know the cause of the collapse. The poll barn was to be used for agricultural purposes.
One individual was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, another to a local hospital and a third refused treatment.
The fire department assisted with EMS care.
