Strong turnout for virtual school open house

About 100 people attended Tuesday’s open house for Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the Vigo County School Corp.’s new online school option.
The virtual academy, serving grades 9-12, will be its own school, meaning it will be the district’s sixth high school, said Robin Smith, principal of both Booker T. Washington High School and the virtual academy.
The strong attendance demonstrated “there is a need out there,” Smith said. “We’re excited to provide an additional opportunity for kids.” While it is a separate school, the virtual academy will be based out of Washington High School, where the open house took place.
Those who enroll in the online school also have access to a guidance counselor and social services at Washington.
“Brick and mortar school isn’t always the best fit for every student, and this provides … that extra option to ensure in Vigo County we’re trying our best to educate everyone,” Smith said. Students might need an online option for medical reasons, for greater flexibility or because of disciplinary problems.
The district also hopes to serve the more than 150 Vigo County students who have been enrolled in two under-fire virtual charter schools that could be closing soon, Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy. “We want to offer them a place to go,” Smith said.
During the open house, Smith provided an overview while Scott Lobdell of EdOptions talked about the virtual platform.
“We are a partner to Vigo County schools” Lobdell said. “We provide the curriculum, the online teachers and all kinds of support for the school.” EdOptions will employ Indiana licensed teachers.
Students will have flexibility to take classes somewhat at their own pace, although they’ll be asked to take five classes per trimester, Smith said.
The school will follow the VCSC calendar, with school starting next Tuesday. While it is free, students will need their own device and Internet access. Computer lab space is open at Booker T. Washington High School for those who need it, and students may also use free computer access at locations such as the Vigo County Public Library.
All final exams will take place at Washington High School. Students will have frequent contact with their instructor in each class, and Academy personnel will monitor attendance to make sure the district is reporting accurate data to the state.
EdOptions is accredited by AdvanceED, Lobdell explained, important because it means the credits are recognized by colleges across the country, according to its website.
During the open house, parents asked several questions, including what the role of parents should be. “It’s no different from what you are used to already,” Lobdell said. The virtual school provides more flexibility and a more individualized education.
Another parent asked about labs for science courses. Lobdell said the curriculum has labs that can be done at home and some can also be done online.
Those attending received school enrollment forms, and at the open house conclusion, people stood in line to sign up for meeting times with Smith.
Among those attending was Sara Wood, who will enroll her son Micheal in the new academy. “He’s gone through a lot of issues this past year and he has a lot of anxiety and depression and it would be best for him if he could go online and not be in a big school,” she said.
Also attending was Ami Hargis, who wanted more information. Her daughter, who would be a junior at North Vigo, has expressed interest in online education for many years. “She has a lot of anxiety and so she sometime feels overstimulated by a large classroom and lots of activity going on,” she said.
Hargis likes what she’s heard. “I’m tending to lean toward letting her try it and see how she does. Her anxiety gets the best of her in a classroom setting and she seems to lose focus and her grades suffer. This may give her the opportunity to stay focused.”
In starting the virtual academy, the district is hoping to bring “home” some of the 367 students who attended virtual schools outside of Vigo County last year. At an average of $6,362 in state funding per student last year, that represented a loss of about $2.3 million annually in state funding.
Those unable to attend the open house can contact Smith at 812-462-4427 or robin.smith@vigoschools.org to set up an individual application meeting.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
