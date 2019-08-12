The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved the closing of a street for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new downtown convention center.
The board approved a request from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to close Eighth Street from Wabash Avenue to Cherry Street from 6 p.m. Sept. 5 until 8 p.m. Sept. 6 for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Terre Haute Convention Center.
The groundbreaking ceremony itself is slated for 11 a.m. Sept. 6; the public is invited.
David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau and a member of the CIB, said the street closing is needed to allow tents to be set up for the groundbreaking.
The closure should not interrupt the Hulman Center renovation project, as traffic can still use Cherry Street, Patterson said.
Other business
In a separate matter, the training center for the Terre Haute Fire Department will get a new utility tractor.
Glen Hall, deputy chief of operations for the Terre Haute Fire Department, submitted three bids for a new utility tractor, with a bid of $25,281 from Kubota being the lowest bid. The board approved the low bid. The tractor is to be used at the training facility.
The board also approved a change order to pay $3,094 to Superior Construction of Portage, the company that constructed the Margaret Avenue railroad overpass at 19th Street and improvements from 14th Street to 25th Street.
The board also approved an inspection agreement between the city’s engineering department and Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment regarding improvements on its 131/2 Street to 14th Street project from Harrison Street to Washington Street. The city’s engineering department will receive $16,509 for the work.
The board also renewed an annual contract with Hamilton Center for employee assistance program and mental health service agreement. The $6,000 contract covers all city employees and provides five sessions for counseling.
