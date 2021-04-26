Strawberry festival may be largely drive-through format

First Congregational Church's annual strawberry festival will be in-person this year - well mostly.

Libby Wyrick, committee chair for the Strawberry Fest, on Monday sought approval of the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety for a drive-through option for the event.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"We are changing our format to mostly drive-through," Waters told the board. "We are going to try to have a limited area of walk up and dine in as well." The change was due to volunteers working the event, who prefer to remained spaced apart, she told the board.

Additionally, the event will "strictly offer 'The Works,' at a reduced price of $5," Wyrick said. "So that will simplify and speed up the money taking and order process."

Last year the event was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The drive-through will be where we used to have dining ... but cars will flow through that parking lot," and likely come out Ohio Street, Wyrick said. "We could have seven cars backed up in the parking lot" which could reduce traffic concerns, she said.

However, the plan must ensure that an 24-hour ATM for First Financial bank, between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street, is not blocked and remains open. And the idea brought several several questions from board members on how to control traffic.

"I don't know that we can close Sixth Street because bank customers will not be able to get in there," said Board president Jon Stinson. "We have to make sure that Sixth and Ohio remains open."

Mayor Duke Bennett suggested putting up no left turn signs coming south from Wabash Avenue. Motorists would have to come from the west or south and exit on Ohio Street.

The board voted to table the request, seeking another review by the city's engineering department to design a working exit and entrance proposal, to be brought back before the board, which intends to act on the request prior to the event, to be held June 10.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.