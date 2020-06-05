A popular summer event in downtown Terre Haute has transitioned to a virtual presence highlighting positive acts of kindness.
The annual Strawberry Fest at First Congregational Church on Ohio Street has been canceled for this year as an in-person gathering to eat strawberry delights.
Instead, Pastor Kathi Elliott said the event has been re-imagined as a “Fruit of the Spirit” event that encourages people to do acts of love, joy, peace, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
People are then asked to take photos or write stories sharing those acts, and post them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #FirstChurchTHFirstFruits.
Those who don’t post to social media can go to the church from 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 to share their stories in person. Rev. Elliott and co-pastor Jim Elliott will join volunteers outside the church to receive and post stories and photos.
Also, 200 strawberry treat bags will be available for children up to age 12. The bags include treats, crafts and coloring pages with ideas for children.
Another connection is a project with Terre Haute Rocks to paint rocks to look like strawberries, then hide the rocks in the community to remind people to do acts of kindness.
Five rocks will have a special code, and those rocks can be turned in at the 2021 festival to receive a coupon for a free strawberry treat.
First Congregational Church is located at 630 Ohio St. More information is available on the website at www.FirstChurchTH.org.
