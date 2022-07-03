'Strange' theme spices up Friday night event

“Stranger Things” have happened, but not that often in Terre Haute.
Sons Spice Co. in 12 Points hosted a tribute event Friday evening to “Stranger Things,” the Netflix sci-fi/comedy-horror phenomenon, offering food and drinks inspired by the show. The store was packed, with many waiting in line for 10 minutes or more before even getting inside.
“Stranger Things” focuses on the inhabitants of the fictitious town of Hawkins, Indiana, home to a governmental laboratory that secretly investigates the paranormal and supernatural. Characters bounce back and forth from reality to an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, which poses a threat to our universe. People are killed in pretty spectacular fashions.
Season four has just returned, and the show recently logged 7.2 billion minutes of viewership in a single week, causing the TV streaming service Netflix to crash. It has inspired dozens of novels, graphic novels and activity books.
Among the treats Sons Spice offered was a cold coffee brew called the Upside Down, a tea drink with the moniker Vecna’s Curse (after a character’s method of torture and murder), an Eggo waffle with cream named The Eleven after a character on the show and something called Coffee and Contemplation, which was described as “nutty enough to have a plan.” Employees wore T-shirts from Hawkins’ Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop.
Gabrielle Sons, co-owner of Sons’ Spice Company with her husband Wyatt, explained, “I’m originally an English major, so I love any television. I like creating foodie culinary creations off these cool pop-culture things.”
The store hosted a similar Harry Potter event. “We like to call them our pop-culture pop-ups,” Sons said. “It’s a fun way to experiment with food.”
Sons first encountered “Stranger Things” while studying in Italy. “It was kind of a comfort, because it was set in Indiana, so I could think about home,” she said.
Signs urging “no spoilers” dotted the store. Sons explained, “I’m scared that somebody’s already watched the season, so I just don’t want to know if my favorite characters die.”
Terre Haute North students Rollie Shepherd and Grace Tohill were on hand to drink in the festivities. “It was really cool to see a small town in Indiana be in a movie,” said Tohill, who frequents Sons Spice to enjoy its teas.
Shepherd is among the few who weren’t instantly addicted to the show. “Honestly, I didn’t get hooked until maybe season two — it was the peak for me,” he said. “There was more story, more action there. It was hard to connect with season one because I didn’t know what was going on.”
Netflix has announced that “Stranger Things”’ fifth season will be its last, which is causing conflicting emotions.
“Season five will be fun to see what comes of this story that I’ve been watching for so long,” Shepherd said. “It’ll be sad because I have been watching for so long that it’ll be weird not having it there.”
Tohill said she’ll regret not being able to anticipate new episodes after its conclusion. “I’ll just have to rewatch all of it, I guess,” she said.
Sharlie Mercer, who moved to Terre Haute from Phoenix two years ago and visits Sons Spice often for food classes for her son, said, “I’m dreading [the end], knowing it’s the last season.”
Merry Miller-Moon, sporting a T-shirt featuring the character Eleven, was on hand with her 11-year-old son James. She admits she got to the phenomenon late.
“I just discovered it about three years ago when season three began — I binged the whole show within four days,” Miller-Moon said. She enjoys “the ‘80s nostalgia — I grew up in the ‘80s. So the music, the clothing, and the fact that it takes place in a fictional town in Indiana.”
“She’s gonna hate the end of ‘Stranger Things,’” James said.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” she replied. “But once it’s completely over, I’ll just rewatch it over again.”
“And she’s gonna make me watch it with her,” added James.
