A storm this afternoon felled large numbers of trees and caused widespread power outages in the Terre Haute area and beyond.
As of about 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy was reporting more than 27,000 customers without power in Vigo County, said Rick Burger, Duke Energy spokesman.
“We have a mess right now,” he said. “We’ve got power out all over ... We’re just getting ready now to assess things.”
Many trees are down or on power lines, and there are broken utility poles.
“Luckily, we’ve still got daylight here. We can make a lot more productive time in daylight hours to see what we have,” he said.
He was coming back to Terre Haute from Brazil and noted, “I’ve never seen so many trees on U.S. 40.”
The Duke Energy website also indicated 7,277 customers without power in Vermillion County, 6,195 without power in Clay County and 1,278 without power in Sullivan County.
Workers are out responding. "We'll have to call in additional people, there's no doubt," Burger said.
Said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, "We've got every highway worker we've got working right now.
"There are hundreds of trees down all over the area. Firefighters and volunteer fire departments are all busy working fires.
"It's crazy — in my three years in this job, I've never seen this sort of all-hands-on-deck kind of situation."
Jesse Walker, WTWO chief meteorologist, discussed the weather event.
Although things had calmed down b 4:45 p.m. for much of the Wabash Valley, rain was expected to continue, he said.
Earlier, a line of storms that developed in northern Missouri and became quite strong in Illinois, with some tornado warnings being issued.
"Once they got here, they weakened slightly," he said.
The storm produced mostly wind damage, with wind speeds reported from 60 to 80 miles per hour in the Terre Haute area.
The storms moved fast and at one time were moving at 80 miles per hour "which is crazy speed. That's why they blew through so quick," Walker said.
Most of the damage involved downed trees that fell on power lines or personal property, including some homes.
There were no tornadoes in the area, and while there was some small hail, it was not a major issue.
The weather event is probably going to labeled a derecho, Walker said, a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.
Derechos are not common, Walker said. "We have one maybe every couple of years around here."
While the weather had calmed Thursday evening, there remains a slight risk of severe weather Friday and Saturday.
"Both days, we have a chance maybe of some more strong to severe thunderstorms," Walker said.
"We're not done with the pattern yet," he said, but it looks to break by the end of the weekend.
"We're on this," Mayor Duke Bennett said late Thursday afternoon, adding the city was "still assessing the situation."
The mayor added, "There appear to be 100 trees and large limbs in the streets, and we're busy clearing them. We're not picking them up (at the moment), we're just moving them aside to clear the streets.
"We can't touch some of them because they're tangled up in power lines, so we have to wait for Duke Energy to come and pull the wires before we can move them," Bennett said.
"We're tackling the major streets first, and then we'll get into the neighborhoods," he continued.
"I'm just asking people to be patient," the mayor said. "We're going to be out there all night and into the day until it's over. We'll get to it as fast as we can." "
Bennett noted that downed trees weren't the only hazard the city was contending with.
"A lot of traffic signals are out, and that's a problem," he said. "There were a lot of small fires, electrical fires, but that seems to have calmed down. We're not seeing a lot of emergencies with that now."
Cleanup, Bennett said, "will take a while, but it could have been worse."
Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry was with Bennett working on the budget when the storm hit.
"Honestly, we haven't had any major fire runs," he said. "There have been some wires down — a lot of people lost power —and some smoke."
Berry said he's heard no reports about injuries.
"It's primarily property damage with downed trees," he said. "I haven't seen anything that's caused injuries."
