Store clerk helps put out vehicle fire

The quick reaction of a store employee helped extinguish a vehicle fire in the Family Dollar parking lot in the 8000 block of Rosedale Road at Sandcut in northern Vigo County.
Otter Creek Fire was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Thursday and found the fire partially out through use of a fire extinguisher.
Trucks and personnel from all three Otter Creek stations responded to the call.
The fire was out in about eight minutes. No damage occurred to the nearby store.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely. No firefighters were injured.
