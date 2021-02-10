An Illinois semi driver was arrested in connection with drug charges Tuesday after stopping at the Interstate 70 inspection scales in Vigo County.
Edward R. Evans, 50, of Granite City, Illinois, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated.
Trooper Gerald Stump conducted a search of Evans' semi after suspicious activity was detected. Stump said he found the drugs, and Evans displayed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test.
Evans refused a chemical test and was booked into the Vigo County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.