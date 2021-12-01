Stolen pickup crashes, driver ejected and arrested

A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after police chased and caught a stolen truck, police said.
Three agencies chased the stolen red Dodge pickup in a pursuit that began with city of Terre Haute officers attempting a stop about 9:50 a.m. near 7th Street and Margaret Avenue.
Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police said the pursuit went through Pimento and ended at U.S. 41 and Harlan Drive after the truck ran over stop sticks (tire flattening devices) deployed by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and state troopers.
The truck rolled and the driver was ejected, Ames said.
"After hitting the stop sticks, (the driver) lost control of the vehicle, went to the east side of U.S. 41, flipping the vehicle and the driver was ejected. He was provided proper medical care and taken to a local hospital," Ames said.
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the THPD said the suspect remained in a Terre Haute hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
City police do not release people's names until they are actually booked into the jail, Adamson said Wednesday afternoon.
