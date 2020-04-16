Federal stimulus checks have begun hitting bank accounts in the Wabash Valley.
And as about 22 million Americans nationwide have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, those checks can’t come fast enough.
John S. Talbott, director of the Center for Education and Research in Retailing at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, expects for many, those checks will be quickly spent.
“There will be instantaneous spending. A lot of people have not been getting paychecks for six weeks now. This will be a godsend and people need to deploy it rapidly,” Talbott said.
“I think as these checks come, most Americans will be using them for essentials. I think food, perhaps paying off medical bills if they have someone sick, but I say more service-based stuff as opposed to going out and buying a bunch of new lululemon pants,” Talbott said.
“Maybe you have charged your credit card up during this time and you can pay that down,” he said. “Hopefully people will do that to avoid interest charges.”
Many federal checks, ranging from $1,200 for an individual earning up to $75,000, and $2,400 for couples earning up to $150,000 (plus $500 per child under age 17) arrived early this week.
The Internal Revenue Service on Saturday sent a Tweet saying the agency deposited the first economic impact payments into bank accounts on Saturday and with another deposit was to be Monday. For some in the Wabash Valley, bank deposits likely will show up as “IRS Treas” followed by a number, such as 310, then “Tax Ref.”
The economic impact checks are not taxable income, according to the IRS, as are structured as refundable tax credits.
How some are spending checks
Marilyn Culler, assistant director of Media Fellows at DePauw University in Greencastle, has been working from home as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order issued last month.
“I am very lucky that I am still working from home,” Culler said.
Culler, who is single, received a $1,200 deposit in her bank account Monday.
“The first thing I will do is to check with my children to see if they need help,” said Culler, whose two children are grown. “... Beyond that, I have one credit care bill and with the instability of the economy, I feel I need to put a little money there to protect myself.”
Culler also serves as pastor of Beech Grove United Methodist Church. Culler said she intends ask owners of a Greencastle craft store that has been working with the Govin Memorial Methodist Church to see if they need help, such as with a program to provide hand sanitizer.
“There are a lot of people hurt out there and I wish I could do more,” Culler said.
Terre Haute resident Christine Norris has been out of work since March 21, prior to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s first statewide stay-at-home order closing all non-essential business. A second order expires April 20, but that could be extended.
Norris worked as a massage therapist at Alchemy Spa and Beautique, which closed its doors early to protect it workers. Norris and her husband plan to use their $2,400 to pay expenses such as utilities and credit card bills. Then, they’ll hold onto what is left as a reserve.
“I know it is to stimulate the economy, but I also have bills and don’t want those to get behind. We have to have a place live and have food,” she said. “You work hard your whole life to build that credit score, and I take pride in that. I’ve got to keep my bills paid,” she said.
Norris said she has applied for unemployment, but as of yet has not received confirmation that she will or will not receive unemployment benefits.
“My husband is still working, so we are fortunate with that,” she said. Her husband, Robert, works as a finance manager at Terre Haute Chevrolet.
“It is just not knowing how long this [pandemic and economic shutdown] will last, and with the loss of my income... and whether my husband will still be consider essential”
Don and Ann Barnett are each retired and living in North Terre Haute. He is retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
“We have discussed this, my wife and I, and we will put our check back into the [economic] engine, specifically small business,” Barnett said. “We will buy from small business in this area to help pump them up, as many have tried to continue ... to keep employees working somehow.”
“If businesses fail, people don’t work,” Barnett added.
Track check online with IRS
The IRS has launched an online tool at IRS.gov/eip for taxpayers to check payment status and to check if eligible. Also at that site, taxpayers can submit bank account information for direct deposit; otherwise checks will be mailed, taking an additional two to three weeks.
Spending those checks is what can stimulate the economy, especially the retail sector, Talbott said.
“Milton Freeman, in his book ‘Free to Choose’ [published 1980], said the best way to do [economic] stimulus is not have quantitative easing, but take a helicopter, fly it over people and drop money to them,” Talbott said. “That is how you stimulate the economy, which is essentially what has happened.
“This multiple spending from consumers is being handed back to them, so they can flush it back through the economy and flow it up stream to all these entities [such as small business] that need that to stay alive,” Talbott said.
Additionally, Talbott said, people may have to ask landlords to work with them on rental payments. Also, people may have to delay mortgage payments.
“I don’t want to encourage [not paying], but it is illegal to toss people out right now,” Talbott said.
Paying rent could be a challenge, as unemployment benefits will not cover all expenses for many people, said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University, especially those earning over $50,000 a year.
However, for Hoosiers earning $50,000 or less, they should receive about the same income as prior to the pandemic under assistance from the federal government, Guell said.
Indiana’s weekly unemployment benefit rate is 47% of a person’s average weekly wage. The state’s weekly benefit rate is subject to a minimum of $50 and capped at a maximum of $390 a week.
“With the Feds putting $600 on top of that maximum, people making $50,000 or less should be about the same, at least for four months,” Guell said.
On the federal level, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development suspended evictions and foreclosures until the end of April. Government-backed mortgage buyers, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are doing the same.
Under the ‘‘Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’’ or ‘‘CARES Act,” homeowners who have financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic can request a forbearance for up to 180 days, which may be extended for an additional period of up to six months if borrowers are still under financial stress.
The National Multifamily Housing Council estimates that 43 million households — about 109 million people — in the U.S. are renters.
Last month, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that protects Hoosiers from being evicted or foreclosed on during the pandemic. The executive order prohibits evictions and foreclosures proceedings on residential property while Indiana is under a state of emergency. The governor has extended the current state of emergency to May 5.
While the executive order provides some protection, tenants and homeowners are still required to make their rent and mortgage payments. Individuals with questions can call the state’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
