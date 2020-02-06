If you happen to see Steve Ellis, feel free to call him Top Guns.
Ellis, the owner of the Terre Haute firearms superstore at U.S. 41 and Seventh Street, is running for the Democratic Party's nomination for Vigo County Board of Commissioners District 3 in the May 5 primary election.
He filed his candidacy papers as "Steve (Top Guns) Ellis."
That means unless he's successfully challenged, Ellis will effectively be putting the name of his business on the ballot.
LeAnna Moore, Vigo County chief deputy clerk, said the nickname as presented by Ellis is currently slated for inclusion on the ballot.
"The clerk's office goes according to state guidelines, and state code says candidates can use nicknames on candidacy forms. They are allowed to do that according to the state," Moore said.
Under Indiana law, the use of nicknames has some requirements, but those requirements generally target the prohibition of using a title or degree, said Angela M. Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Secretary of State Election Division.
Indiana Code 3-5-7-5(d) spells out the requirements, and there are four main requirements:
• The nickname is a name by which the candidate is commonly known.
• The nickname does not exceed twenty (20) characters.
• A nickname is not a title or degree, nor does it imply a title or degree
• Any nickname must be set forth on the ballot within parentheses.
The state at this point has no role in ruling on a nickname, and the Vigo County matter is a local one.
"Ultimately the county accepts the candidate's filing," Nussmeyer said. "If there was an improper nickname on a candidate's filing, it would not be a reason to reject the filing."
However, a registered voter in the district of the candidate or a county party chair could file a "CAN-1" — the candidate filing challenge form. The deadline for filing such a form is Feb. 14.
Asked if she thought using a business name in a candidacy filing sets a tricky precedent, Nussmeyer said, "I don't want to speculate on whether it would or would not. Ultimately, the county election board would decide whether or not the nickname is appropriate if a challenge was filed."
Ellis said he filed with the name of his business because it has become his nickname.
"Mainly most people, when I am out in public, a lot of people don't know my name, but they typically refer to me as, 'Hey, Top Guns.' So, for the people where there is still not name recognition, they will still recognize who that person is," Ellis said. "More or less it has become a nickname that people call me when I am out in the public."
Ellis said he reviewed state law before filing "and I did not see anything that prohibits it. I could be wrong, and they may come back and tell me to take it off. If they say take if off, I will take it off. There are too many people out there that know me by face but don't know my name," he said.
In the 2019 primary election, Robert E. Superman Hamilton was listed on the Democratic ballot. However, Hamilton had legally changed his name to Superman and that name did not appear within parentheses as a nickname on the ballot.
Another Democratic candidate who filed for District 3 commissioner in the primary is using a more common form of nickname: Jeffery W. (Jeff) Fisher, the city of Terre Haute's fire chief.
Fisher said he chose "Jeff" simply because that's what people know him by and what they call him.
"People know me as Jeff, not as Jeffery. I just didn't want to make any mistakes and make sure people know who they are voting for," Fisher said. "My legal name is Jeffery, but people call me Jeff," he said.
Fisher said he personally has not heard Ellis called "Top Guns."
"I know he owns Top Guns. I don't know anyone who calls him that, but I don't know Steve personally. I have been at his business a couple of times for qualifications with the sheriff's department."
As to whether he thinks it proper to use the name of a business on the ballot, Fisher said, "That is his choice."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
