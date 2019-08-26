STEM conference for girls set for Sept. 14 at The Woods

Emily Wood, executive director of the Indiana Wildlife Federation, will be the keynote speaker at an upcoming conference at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College that aims to nurture girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Wood also will facilitate a workshop at the Expanding Your Horizons in Science and Mathematics conference scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at The Woods.
The conference is open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade girls and parents, teachers or troop leaders. Registration deadline is Sept. 11. For more information about the workshops or to register, visit www.smwc.edu/EYH
Wood’s work focuses on utilizing native plants to create landscapes that are beneficial and supportive of wildlife and pollinators.
Now in its 12th year at SMWC, Expanding Your Horizons offers a day of hands-on activities and interactive workshops to inspire young women to consider careers in STEM.
