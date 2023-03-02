Indiana State University hosted its 16th annual Fit for the Future conference on Friday with the goal of encouraging female high school students to consider careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
More than 100 high-school students participated in the first in-person conference with hands-on workshops after COVID forced two previous sessions online. Women In STEM Professions (WISP) oversaw the conference.
“We have introduced a lot of women to different professions,” said WISP secretary Cara Lawrence. “This event is really to increase the population of people in these fields like science, technology, engineering and mathematics, because they very much are a minority and underserved.”
“The optimal outcome is for students to learn more about opportunities that are there for them in the Science/Technology/Engineering and Math area, and really just give them exposure to areas on campus,” added Kara Harris, a flight engineering and tech management professor running the day’s STEM Education workshops.
“A lot of students don’t understand as they’re going through high school that education is a viable career path for them, and there’s so many opportunities in STEM education across Indiana, and there’s also a lot of scholarship opportunities for them.”
During her STEM Education workshops, Harris served her charges Square Donuts and had them split into teams to use rubber bands, tongue depressors, marshmallows and a balloon and plastic spoon to create gizmos that could launch items (usually a marshmallow) the farthest.
Employees from Endress+Hauser, a lab instrument and automation supplier and an industry partner with Fit for the Future, competed alongside the girls. Instead of catapulting a marshmallow, they filled their balloon with some water and prepared to launch it.
“No one has ever done that before!” Harris told them, delighted. “You better hide that.”
Though Endress+Hauser’s balloon soared for an impressive 237 inches, in the end, they came in second behind Team Cats and Dogs, who managed to launch a marshmallow 276 inches.
“Well, I thought it was fun,” Harris said. “But STEM can be fun and for them to understand that it’s not just sitting and cranking out math problems. The application of it is what makes it fun.”
The aviation workshop was overseen by four ISU aviation majors, led by sophomore Katie Ryan, who told attendees that among commercial airline pilots, women account for only 4%. She later estimated that was likely also the percentage of female students in the school’s aviation program.
The electronics workshop was led by Alister McLeod, department chair and professor for the school’s electronics and computer engineering technology department.
Before introducing a robotic arm, he told students that robots are “not so smart” and “silly.”
“Once they start their routines, it’s hard to get them to stop,” McLeod said. But he added that robots are “more intuitive in the workplace,” and can perform taxing physical tasks that could challenge or wear down human workers.
He encouraged the girls in his workshop to consider a career in electronics.
“The program is very practical,” he said. “Graduates get jobs that pay between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.”
Later, his graduate assistant Chetana Jayarama Sai demonstrated a robotic arm stacking blocks. McLeod admitted he wanted the female students to see that electronics and robotics could be fun.
“Not just fun, but trying to connect what they’re doing with something like their math class,” McLeod added.
“What we’re actually doing here in these labs is applied math. A lot of what we’re doing is trying to apply the basic math that you learn in high school to a problem in everyday life.”
McLeod said his department would like to see a lot more female students.
“Typically, in our electronics department, we’re looking at anywhere from 10 to 20% of our student body being female — that is a far cry from where we should be,” he said.
“We find that a lot of female students are not choosing majors like this because it maybe has the connotation that maybe you’re not doing anything to help someone.”
McLeod said the field of robotics and electronics is evolving to be less theoretical and more helpful to people.
“The applied nature of it reaches out to everyone,” he said.
