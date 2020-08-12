Stein Mart Inc. declares bankruptcy

Stein Mart Inc. on Wednesday announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division.

Stein Mart expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its 281 brick-and-mortar stores across 30 states and has launched a store closing and liquidation process. The company will continue to operate its business in the short term.

Stein Mart has a retail store at The Meadows, a shopping center on Terre Haute’s east side.

The company filed to maintain operations including the payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption, payment of suppliers and vendors in the normal course of business, and the use of cash collateral, according to a company release.

“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business,” Hunt Hawkins, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Stein Mart, Inc., said in a statement.

“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale. The company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business. I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and support,” Hawkins stated.

Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation, called the bankruptcy “disappointing but not surprising given the many closings of brick-and-mortar businesses and the challenges they face amid the (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is a blow to our retail landscape and hopefully the owners of The Meadows can fill that anchor space,” Witt said.

Joyce Young, professor of marketing at Indiana State University, said Terre Haute consumers “now have less choice to choose from if you want to shop in a brick-and-mortar store.”

Young said Stein Mart shoppers in Terre Haute may likely go to a similar store, such as TJ Maxx, or go to Walmart or Meijer.

Others will continue to move online, she said.

“We are looking at apparel and consumers are buying apparel online, so it is very possible more will shift online. I don’t think Stein Mart is a large retailer in Terre Haute in terms of volume, so it will not hurt like losing a Sears or especially Macy’s, as there was not another option like that for Terre Haute consumers,” Young said.

However, any loss in a brick-and-mortar store means loss of jobs, which impacts the city, Young said.

Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University, said the closing of brick and mortar stores like Stein Mart focuses on the “long view of the retail history of Terre Haute, where the city used to be a retail hub. It is now, I would say, no longer that,” Guell said.

“The advent of internet shopping, e-retailing and the gorilla that is Amazon has so changed the retail landscape for communities like Terre Haute, Richmond and Effingham, Illinois, where there is a small city surrounded by a great deal of nothing, that used to be retail hubs for a region,” Guell said.

“That is just not the case anymore. It is not a big loss that Stein Mart is going away, but it is a big loss to the community that retail is no longer a big calling card of Terre Haute, Indiana,” Guell said.

Stein Mart stated it is evaluating “any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its eCommerce business and related intellectual property.”

The company’s restructuring counsel is Foley & Lardner LLP. Its restructuring advisor is Clear Thinking Group LLC, and its investment banker is PJ SOLOMON.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.