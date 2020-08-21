Stein Mart closing sale gets underway

With its corporate chain filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Stein Mart in Terre Haute is now selling its inventory with 10 to 40 percent off the lowest ticketed prices storewide.

The sale is underway at 279 Stein Mart locations, all of which are slated to close nationwide, according to the company.

The company's Terre Haute store has a large "store closing" sign next to its logo in front of The Meadows shopping center.

Stein Mart has seven stores in Indiana, all of which are closing. Those stores are in Terre Haute, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Greenwood, Fort Wayne, Evansville and Carmel.

The company is also closing its six stores in Illinois at Willowbrook, Wheaton, St. Charles, Orland Park, Deerfield and Algonquin.

The going out of business sale is a joint venture comprising Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, B. Riley Financial's Great American Group and SB360 Capital Partners.

Hunt Hawkins, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Stein Mart, in a release on its Aug. 12 bankruptcy filing, said the "combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business.

"The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale. The company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business."