Steel Dynamics puts tax question to Vigo County

Steel Dynamics plans to invest about $231 million to expand its Vigo County plant and add 84 people to its workforce, but is seeking a unique request from the Vigo County Council.
The company, which went Tuesday before the Council during its information-gathering or sunshine session, is seeking to have taxes on a new facility and taxes on new equipment abated 100 percent for 10 years.
Tax abatements are usually phased in over a specified period, with companies paying more each year in a sliding scale abatement. In this request, 100 percent of the taxes are abated for the 10 years involved.
That abatement would save the company about $25.4 million over 10 years, with about $16.9 million in taxes on new equipment and $8.5 million in taxes on its proposed new building.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson, while stating she is not opposed to the project, questioned if Steel Dynamics would accept a sliding tax abatement, instead of a 100 percent abatement
Roberto Bohrer, operations manager for the Terre Haute cold rolled steel plant, said the project is based on the abatement schedule as submitted, adding the project would commit the company to staying 40 to 45 years in the county.
“The company has other options (for this expansion), but the team we have here is excited for this. Also, the steel market is good … and this is a big investment,” Bohrer said.
“You are asking us for a huge commitment as well,” Wilson said. “We’ve got taxpayers that we have to answer to, and we need to be sure this is in the best interest” of county residents, she said.
Wilson also questioned how many current employees are from Vigo County. Steel Dynamics employs 226 workers at its facility, which is in the Vigo County Industrial Park about 6 miles south of Interstate 70.
Bohrer said 90 percent of its workforce comes from Vigo, Sullivan and Parke counties. He estimated 40 percent of its workforce is from Vigo County.
After the meeting, Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said, “This project, without question, would go somewhere else without the approval of this tax abatement,” adding that projects of this scope “come along once in a blue moon.”
The project represents a $231 million investment, 84 additional jobs averaging $80,000 a year, and the preservation of 226 existing jobs at an average salary of $94,000.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Vicki Weger said the company would pay full taxes after the proposed 10 year abatement ends.
Councilman Todd Thacker questioned what other companies would consider locating next to this project.
Bohrer said Steel Dynamics uses United Steel Supply to distribute its steel coils. United Steel Supply company could build a distribution facility next to the Terre Haute’s plant expansion.
In 2019, Steel Dynamics purchased 75 percent of the equity interests of the Austin-Texas based United Steel Supply for $134 million, with an option to purchase the remaining 25 percent of equity interest in the future. United Steel Supply is a distributor of painted flat roll steel used for roofing and siding applications. The Terre Haute expansion would produce the roll steel used for roofing and siding, Bohrer told the council.
Councilman David Thompson asked if Steel Dynamics “had fears of finding 84 more employees” if the abatement is approved and the project goes forward.
“Yes, I do, because we have been struggling the last seven years to hire people,” Bohrer said. “It does not seem that difficult, but one of the (employment) tests we do is to have (a prospective employee) read a tape micrometer. Many cannot read it and they have use it everyday, so this kind of basic information or knowledge is something we have been losing,” he told the council.
“We do have concerns, but we have been working with Ivy Tech (Community College) in developing education for specific technical jobs. It is something that we have to face,” Bohrer said.
Steel Dynamics, Bohrer told the council, spends on average $2.3 million annually with companies in Vigo County for services to its plant, and the company pays about $1 million annually in local taxes.
The proposed new project includes constructing a 390,000-square-foot expansion of its cold roll steel plant at a cost of $34.65 million and installing $196.35 million in new equipment. The new equipment includes adding a galvanizing line and paint line, cranes, water treatment equipment, rail and scrap yard, plus mobile equipment and coil handling equipment.
If the tax abatement is approved by the council, the project would take about two years to complete, with the first cold steel roll in production by the second half of 2023, Bohrer said. The project would require 500 construction jobs at its peak, he said.
The Vigo County Council is slated to vote on a preliminary approval of the tax abatement at its Aug. 10 meeting, with a vote on final approval set in September.
Other council business
In other business, the council reviewed a proposed distribution of public safety income tax funds to be divided among 11 fire departments and fire protection districts. The council will vote on the annual distribution at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The distribution includes $97,353 to Honey Creek Fire Protection District; $48,167 to Sugar Creek Fire Protection District; $26,859 to Otter Creek Fire Department; $23,948 to Riley Fire Protection District; $19,863 to Lost Creek Fire Protection District; $10,010 to Prairieton Fire Protection District; $9,072 to New Goshen Fire Protection District; $7,324 to Nevins Fire Department; $5,079 to Linton Fire Department; $4,637 to Pierson Fire Department; and $4,247 to Shepardsville Fire Department.
Also, the council listened to a proposed amendment in the Vigo County police retirement plan that would pay a monthly survivor benefit to spouses of deputies who have not worked 10 years, a current requirement for full benefits.
Derek Fell, chief of operations for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, said the change would allow spouses of deputies who have worked less than 10 years for the department to receive full survivor benefits.
Fell said the county has 40 deputies, plus Sheriff John Plasse. Fell said 20 deputies — half of the department — have worked less than 10 years as deputies for the department.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
