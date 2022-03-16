Just in time, as pleasant temperatures waft throughout the Wabash Valley — this is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the state of Indiana, as proclaimed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The goal of Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to better educate people about the hazards of severe weather and have them prepared when severe weather occurs.
Aaron Updike, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said that March is a good time to create such awareness because the severe weather season kicks off in April. “That’s when you get all the ingredients for severe weather,” he said.
Jesse Walker, chief meteorologist for WTWO/WAWV, agreed. “For us, April, May and June is severe weather season,” he said. “That’s when some of our bigger tornado outbreaks have occurred. On June 2, 1990, there were 37 tornadoes in one afternoon — that’s two years’ worth in five hours.” The deadliest tornado spree transpired on April 11, 1965 when tornadoes killed 125 people.
On Tuesday, as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, sirens across the state initiated a statewide tornado drill. Annually, Indiana experiences about 25 tornadoes a year. Tornadoes tend to strike between 3 and 8 p.m., with a second peak from midnight to 3 a.m.
Updike said when tornadoes approach, “taking shelter in the lowest level of your home is safest, in an interior room. Bathrooms are great places to take shelter, and if you have a basement, under the stairwell is one of the safest places because stairwells are often the sturdiest structures in a home.”
“People want to look out a window to see the storm, but the danger is flying glass, so you should stay away from windows,” Walker added. “I have two words — ‘low’ and ‘inside.’ Stay low and put as many walls as you can between you and that storm. Small rooms are better than big rooms.” Wrapping up in overcoats or blankets adds further protection.
Walker noted, however, “For all the talk of tornadoes, that’s not our biggest weather concern here. Lightning is bigger than tornadoes here.”
And unlike the huge swatches that tornadoes can upend, lightning strikes can be far more unpredictable. Updike said, “Lightning is definitely more random — you don’t know where it’s going to strike. Get inside or in a car with the windows up.”
If you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough that it could strike your location at any moment.
“The problem with lightning is people think they’re not in danger until the storm gets there, and they don’t go inside soon enough,” Walker said. “But with lightning, the saying is, ‘If you see it, flee it.’” Or, as the National Weather Service puts it, “When thunder roars, go indoors!”
Among lightning fatalities, 63% occur during leisure activities such as fishing, hiking, golfing, playing soccer or baseball or boating. Another 17% occur during work activities such as farming, construction and roofing, with 16% taking place during daily routine activities such as heading to or from a home or car or simply taking out the trash.
Flooding is also a danger, but can happen throughout the year. Monitor weather reports during rainstorms and seek higher elevation if a flood watch or warning is declared. Whenever a severe weather warning is issued, immediate action is required to protect life and property.
In Indiana, wind and hail events are more common than tornadoes and lightning strikes, but are generally less dangerous. The No. 1 nationwide weather killer is extreme heat. When a heat wave is imminent, stay out of the sun when possible and wear light clothes, sunglasses and a hat when out in the sun. Stay hydrated, eat light meals and do not overexert yourself.
Assembling an emergency preparedness kit is also recommended. It should contain food and water for three days, flashlights and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of personal documents, extra cash, an emergency blanket and baby and pet supplies as needed.
Updike says the most important thing is to “make sure you’re weather aware. Keep track of the forecast. We issue information about possible severe weather two or three days in advance.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
