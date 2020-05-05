A court hearing originally set for Wednesday has been postponed until May 14 in the Marion County bribery case of former Vigo Schools superintendent Danny Tanoos.
A status conference for attorneys in the case had set been for Wednesday in Marion Superior Court 4. Judge Lisa Borges on Monday reset the hearing.
In the case originally filed in September 2018, the state alleges Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations the vendor be contracted to do work for the school system.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony. The penalty range is 2 to 8 years in prison and an advisory sentence of 4 years.
He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. The penalty range is 1 to 6 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
A mid-case appeal filed by the defense in June 2019 played out in March of this year, with the Indiana Supreme Court returning the case to the trial court.
No trial date has been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.