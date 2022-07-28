American Pride, a tribute show to the Statler Brothers, returns to the Boot City Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A song “The Class of 57” written by brothers Don and Harold Reid propelled the Statler Brothers to the top of the country charts and earned them Country Group of the Year in 1972. In addition to “The Class of 57” the Statler’s recorded many hits including, “Flowers on the Wall,” “Do You Remember These,” “Elizabeth,” “I Still Miss Someone,” “Bed of Roses” and others.
Tickets begin at $22. For tickets or more information, call 812-299-8521.
