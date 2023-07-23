Attendees practice administering Narcan during an overdose education and Narcan training class at the Onala Recovery Center in 2021 in Pittsburgh.

San Francisco is amid a drug overdose epidemic and could become the first in the country to require every pharmacy within its boundaries to always carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey will introduce a bill Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that if approved, would require every pharmacy in the city to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug or face fines.