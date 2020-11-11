Vigo County today saw its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases; 259 new cases raised the total to 4,090, according to state health officials.

Also Wednesday, the state flagged Clay County a red-zone county due to positivity rates and trending.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

As a result, all Clay Community Schools moved to online learning. Students are scheduled to return to school Nov. 30, and all extracurricular events, including sports practices, are canceled during this time.

In Vigo County, which is color-coded orange on the state's COVID risk map, the school corporation earlier this week moved all of its middle schools and its three traditional high schools to remote learning, also with a projected Nov. 30 return date. The Vigo district cited concerns about available staff and the district’s ability to contact trace.

New deaths were also reported today in Vigo, Sullivan, Putnam and Greene counties for a total of 172 deaths in the state's District 7 in west-central Indiana.

Vigo County's latest death occurred in a male in the 60 to 65 age range. Of Vigo County's 60 deaths, 52 have been in people age 60 and older, and 32 have been women.

The state saw its highest one-day total, as well. The Indiana Department of Health announced that 5,156 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.

That brings to 224,374 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

A total of 4,512 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,853,700 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,837,630 on Tuesday. A total of 3,307,845 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.