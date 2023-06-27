With Independence Day being celebrated in the middle of the week this year, law enforcement in Indiana will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the weekend leading up to and including the holiday.
Indiana State Police on Tuesday said they are taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from June 30 until July 8.
This high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institut.
“With the development of ridesharing, there is no excuse for someone to get behind the wheel of a vehicle impaired," said Indiana State Police Lt. David Cox, commander of the Putnamville State Police Post.
"The motoring public's safety is a main priority for the Indiana State Police. Troopers will be out looking for aggressive and impaired drivers and removing them from Indiana roadways," Cox said in a news release.
Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110 were alcohol related. While that is a decline from 115 in 2021, there is still a long way to go, ISP said. During the weekend around Independence Day 2022 alone, there were 11 fatal collisions, two of which involved a driver over the legal limit.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times on the road, ISP said.
Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.
