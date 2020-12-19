State trooper credited with saving life of West Terre Haute man

An Indiana State Police trooper is credited with saving the life early this morning of a West Terre Haute man found slumped over the Cherry Street bridge over the Wabash River.
ISP said Trooper Gerald Stump of the Putnamville Post was on patrol about 2:50 a.m. and westbound when he discovered a man collapsed over the concrete barrier of the bridge, facing the river and with his feet off of the ground.
The trooper stopped and approached the man and tried to engage him in conservation. Seeing the man was unresponsive, Trooper Stump lifted the man from the concrete barrier and placed him on solid ground.
At that time, the man came to and was able to acknowledge Stump.
Because of the cold weather, Stump placed the man in his patrol car Questioning revealed the man was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, ISP said. Stump was able to convince the man to be self-admitted to a medical facility. The man was then transported to a local hospital by medics of the Terre Haute Fire Department.
In a news release, ISP said it understands that in a crisis the mental well-being of individuals is as essential as physical well-being.
"The immediate and selfless actions demonstrated by Trooper Stump proved to be crucial in saving a man's life. Through those actions, proper mental and medical care for recovery will be supplied," ISP said.
Assisting ISP were the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and the Terre Haute Fire Department.
