The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a a patching project that begins this week on U.S. 40 from Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute to to just east of the Indiana 340 west junction and on Indiana 159 from Indiana 246 to just south of Indiana 46.
The contractor will have one lane open in each direction on U.S. 40. Overnight lane closures are possible to allow the concrete patches to cure.
The project on Indiana 159 will require lane closures in the area the contractor is working. Motorists will be flagged around the construction.
Wabash Valley Asphalt was awarded the $3.2 million contract. This project will patch areas along these roadways. This work is scheduled to be completed in late June.
