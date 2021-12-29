State says VCSC grad rate at 76.6%

HOUSTON [mdash] Carolyn Stockdell, 83, formerly of Hymera, passed away on December 24, 2021 at St. Dominic Village in Houston, Texas. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on March 18, 1938 to Irvin Fleischer and Dorothy (Shaklett) Fleischer. Carolyn moved to Hymera, Indiana in 1972 to help he…