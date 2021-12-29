State says VCSC grad rate at 76.6%

The Vigo County School Corp.’s 2021 graduation rate was 76.6%, according to Indiana Department of Education data released Wednesday.
Statewide, 86.7% of students in the Class of 2021 graduated.
By school, North’s graduation rate was 75.6%; West, 90.1% and South, 81.4%. For Booker T. Washington, an alternative program, the graduation rate was 41.9%.
The figures represent state graduation rates. Federal graduation rates are separate because of a difference between federal and state accountability equations and standards.
“West Vigo High School students and staff should be commended for receiving both state and federal graduation rates that exceed the Indiana and federal average percentages,” said Katelynn Liebermann, interim VCSC spokesperson.
“At this time, we are not certain why the published rates for Terre Haute North Vigo reflect a lower percentage than anticipated. Since schools are not currently in session, we are unable to provide a more thorough analysis regarding the data that was released today,” Liebermann said. “As each high school returns from winter break, principals, counselors, and teachers will continue the conversation and review the data received.”
Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 85.7%, while for VCSC, it was 75.7%.
Federal graduation rates for high schools are as follows: North, 75.1%; South, 80.2%; West Vigo, 89.5%; and Booker T. Washington, 40.6%.
“Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our students’ lives, preparing them not only for graduation but for the rapidly-changing world that awaits,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, in a news release.
“Looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, we must continue to work together to ensure our students earn their high school diploma and have access to intentional post-secondary credentials in high school,” Jenner stated.
The graduation rates correspond with research that shows that the academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are substantial. According to research from IDOE and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment, Inc., the academic impact ranges from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups, according to an IDOE news release.
In response, IDOE launched several accelerated learning programs, which are still underway and will be joined by additional efforts planned for next year.
This year, nearly 40% of Hoosier students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma (academic, technical or both) or an International Baccalaureate diploma. Additionally, more than 78% graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam – an increase of nearly two percentage points from 2019.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
