State-run COVID-19 sites closed on Friday

The Indiana Department of Health has announced that all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed Friday due to hazardous weather conditions.
This includes the clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Additional updates to state-operated sites will be posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov as needed.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run site will be notified with instructions to reschedule.
Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also may be affected, anyone who has an appointment or plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
