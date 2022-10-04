Four candidates for state representative fielded questions on topics that dealt with abortion, same sex marriage, legalization of marijuana and public education during a forum Tuesday at the Vigo County Public Library.
Those attending were Mark Spelbring, Democrat candidate for District 42; Tonya Pfaff, Democrat incumbent in District 43 and her Republican opponent, Andrew McNeil; and Kurtis J. Cummings, Democrat candidate in District 46.
One question asked if they would be willing to rewrite recently passed abortion legislation “to restore rights and to allow medical providers to use their best medical judgment without risk of criminal charges.”
Cummings believes “it’s every woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions based solely on her religious beliefs and moral and ethical code.”
Resources need to be focused on “things like access to birth control, age appropriate sex education, and making those things affordable for all,” he said. It’s the marginalized groups who don’t have access, he added.
Spelbring agreed with Cummings, adding that abortion “should be safe, legal and rare.” It should be a woman’s decision, one that likely involves a lot of thought, soul searching, consultation with medical providers and potentially clergy, he said.
There should be some limits, including for late term abortion, Spelbring said. “I don’t think anybody likes the idea of … late term abortions.”
McNeil described it as “very divisive issue.” He said he realized his view “might cost me every vote in the room. I’m a very honest person.”
His principle is that “scientifically, it is a child. It is a human being,” and therefore, “has a right to live.”
McNeil added, “I don’t get into the nuances and the craziness.” If the mother’s life is at risk, that is already taken into consideration in the medical community, McNeil said.
Pfaff said she would “absolutely” be willing to rewrite legislation passed by the General Assembly this summer; the legislation, which bans most abortions, is on hold because of a lawsuit.
Her role as a legislator is to represent all of the people, she said, and when 80% or more of Hoosiers “were fine, relatively fine,” with legislation in place prior to the near total abortion ban, “I feel it’s my duty to represent what the people want.”
Pfaff said abortion is such a complicated and personal matter, that decision should be made by the mother, partner and doctor.
On another issue, candidates were asked if they favored making marijuana use legal in Indiana.
Cummings supports its legalization. “We’ve seen it be successful in other states, and it’s going to be decriminalized at the federal level sooner or later.”
Pfaff said she supported legalizing cannabis, although “I’d like a more measured approach. I would like to go medical first,” she said. She believes it’s important to make it legal for people with cancer or epilepsy and others who may benefit from its use, whether for physical or for mental health.
She pointed to other states that have already moved forward on this issue. “We’re an island,” she said. It’s also an economic development issue.
McNeil said he did not support legalizing marijuana.
Spelbring said he supported legalizing it for medical use, but he did have concerns about “wide open recreational use.”
In another question, candidates were asked if they would support a state law making same sex marriage legal in Indiana if the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its decision on same sex marriage.
Spelbring, Cummings and Pfaff said yes, while McNeil said, “No, I would not support homosexual marriage.”
Candidates also were asked their opinion on private school vouchers.
Spelbring raised concerns that more state funds for vouchers means less money for public schools. There may be instances where some individual students needs that option, but he believes the voucher system is now “dramatically overused.” There used to be safeguards early on that have gone away, he said.
Pfaff said Indiana public schools educate 90% of students, and too much state money is being diverted away from public schools through private school vouchers.
McNeil, whose children are home-schooled, said the home schooling community “doesn’t want anything to do with public funds.”
In opening statements, both Pfaff and Spelbring said public education is among their priorities; Pfaff is a Vigo County School Corp. high school math teacher. McNeil said he wants to see Vigo County move forward both economically and education-wise.
Cummings, who lives in Ellettsville, said he decided to run because “I’m really ready to get big money out of politics.” He’s concerned about legislators who accept “an exorbitant amount of money from corporate PACs and out-of-state companies. I thought that’s not how democracy is supposed to be. Your vote should not be bought. That person should be representing ordinary Hoosiers.”
The forum was sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Vigo County, along with co-sponsors the library, Terre Haute Tribune-Star, The Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and Vote Vigo. Rondrell Moore of WTHI-TV 10 served as moderator.
Those not attending included Alan Morrison, Republican incumbent, District 42; Bruce Borders, Republican incumbent in District 45 and his opponent, Independent candidate Cody Alsman (both indicated prior commitments); and Bob Heaton, Republican incumbent, District 46, who indicated a prior commitment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.