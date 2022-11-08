Cody Alsman, an independent candidate running for Indiana House District 45, was left off the ballot in three southern Vigo County precincts.
Alsman is running against incumbent Republican Bruce Borders.
John Kesler, president of the Vigo County Election Board, confirmed the name was left off the ballot in three southern Vigo County precincts; House District 45 includes only three precincts in Vigo County, he said.
The number of registered voters in those precincts is 2,300, Kesler said.
The Vigo County Election Board was made aware of the problem Tuesday morning, he said.
As to what happens next, "I politely told him 95% of the vote is in these other (District 45) counties," with 2,300 registered voters in the southern Vigo County precincts, Kesler said.
If Alsman loses by more than 2,300 votes in all the other counties, "It's kind of a moot question," Kesler said. "It will be up to him how he wants to proceed."
Kesler said he hadn't had an opportunity on Tuesday to research what Alsman's possible remedies might be.
Alsman, contacted late Tuesday afternoon, said, "If we win, it won't be an issue. If we get beat over 2,300 votes, it won't be an issue. But anything in between, it's going to be an issue."
He said he plans to contact the Indiana Secretary of State on Wednesday morning.
"I'm not jacking around locally here," he said. "The secretary of state is over all the voting."
Asked his reaction to being left of the ballot in the three precincts, Alsman said, "Unbelievable. ... I don't know who dropped the ball, but it definitely got dropped. ... We're going to see how it all shakes out."
In two phone calls to the Vigo County Clerk's Office on Tuesday afternoon, the county clerk and chief deputy county clerk were not available to speak to the Tribune-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.