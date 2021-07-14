Student learning was “significantly” and adversely impacted by the pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Education, which released 2021 ILEARN results Wednesday.
Impacts ranged from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups,
Vigo County schools felt the impact. While several tested areas were below state averages, the district fared well compared to a peer group of urban school districts, and VCSC surpassed the state average in math for grades 4 and 5 as well as fourth-grade science.
Statewide, 40.5% of students in grades 3 to 8 passed ILEARN’s English/language arts assessment, while 36.9% passed math; 28.6% passed both. In Vigo County, 32.7% of students in grades 3-8 passed English/language arts, and 32.1% passed math; 22.4% passed both.
As the state has indicated, “The academic impacts of the pandemic were substantial. I think that bore out across the state and it bore out here in Vigo County,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Educators locally and statewide face a major task in addressing that learning loss. “I think this is a multi-year project,” Riley said. The district will continue initiatives already in place, and “we’ll be introducing new interventions and new programs focusing on those standards … where individual students are having the most difficulty.”
Statewide, out of the 15 tested areas in English, math, science and social studies in grades 3-8, only four tested areas statewide resulted in more than 40% of students passing.
In Vigo County, which has high poverty rates and special education challenges, three tested areas resulted in more than 40% of students passing: third-grade math, 48.5%; fourth-grade math, 45.5%; and fifth-grade math, 40.8%.
In comparison to nine Indiana Urban School Association peers, out of the 15 tested areas, “We were only outside of the top three [in scores] twice, and our corporation total percent pass is third among urban school districts in the state.” Just Evansville Vanderburgh and Perry Township Schools had higher total percent passing.
Poverty, special education and racial disparities have an impact on test results, “so when you compare us with peer districts who face similar challenges, we felt our scores were perhaps even better than you would expect given those challenges,” Riley said. Among those urban peer districts, VCSC has the highest percent of special education students, at 20.4%.
Those peer districts — the largest statewide in enrollment — include Fort Wayne Community, Indianapolis Public Schools, South Bend, Elkhart Community and School City of Hammond.
Also among the peers, Vigo County ranked first among urban districts in Grade 3 language arts (tied for first) and math; first in grade 4 math; and first in Grade 4 science.
VCSC elementary students tended to perform better than middle school students, particularly in math. In sixth grade, just 17.3% of students passed the math assessment compared to 33% statewide.
“That will be a focus of discussion and data analysis during our math adoption in the upcoming school year,” Riley said.
He also stated, “Last year was hard on our sixth graders.” They dealt with a pandemic, they were in a new school [middle school] and they dealt with an AB schedule much of the year — in person part of the week and remote on other days.
That’s why having in-person instruction five days a way is an important part of the district’s re-opening plan for 2021-22, Riley said.
The district doesn’t rely solely on ILEARN to assess students’ academic gains or losses; it uses other forms of assessment that provide data for each student. “We know what students may need intervention in a specific area,” Riley said.
The school district has offered a number of programs to address learning loss, including after-school tutoring last spring funded through federal stimulus dollars; summer enrichment programs funded through federal stimulus dollars and other sources; high school credit courses and upcoming elementary summer school, both using stimulus funds.
The district and partners [Wabash Valley United Way, Vigo County Education Foundation, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, and Covered Bridge Special Education District] received a two-year state Student Learning Recovery Grant to support four district data coaches in the elementary schools and community partner programs. The program will target reading and math skills and address learning loss.
Last year, the district also used “bellringer” activities at the elementary level that focused on math standards where students showed the most significant learning loss. Activities occurred each day for six weeks. That will continue for the 2021-22 school year.
“I think we’ve shown we are continuing to follow the data and add resources where necessary,” Riley said.
“This is a statewide issue and this is something I think we can expect the state Department of Education to lead on to continue to provide more resources to school district to address not just COVID learning loss but address students who are falling short of expectations,” he said.
Statewide, “These results confirm what we expected and what we now know — student learning was significantly impacted by COVID-19,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.
A state presentation on the issue states that the “rates of learning required for recovery are unprecedented at the scale required to return to where students or groups of students would be under normal learning conditions.”
The state response “will highlight systemic approaches to multi-year recovery planning throughout the state.”
It also will “capitalize on significant emergency federal funding, as well as new state education dollars, to help accelerate learning.”
IDOE encourages schools “to adopt a comprehensive, multi-year response to help all students recover, especially students most significantly impacted,” according to a news release.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
