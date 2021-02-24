State program opens vaccinations to homebound Hoosiers

Indiana has opened a program to get the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound Hoosiers.

The Homebound Hoosiers vaccination program is helping people across the state by identifying residents who are unable to leave their homes and utilizing the EMS network to visit and administer vaccines.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Participants in the program must meet current eligibility requirements, but they also are physically unable to visit a vaccination clinic or do not have family or friends to help them register and travel to a site.

To address this gap, the Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging, the Family and Social Services Administration, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana Department of Health are registering these people and directing resources to ensure they are prioritized for vaccination. Any available vaccines in those communities are then routed to a participating EMS agency to visit the home, administer the vaccine and monitor for any adverse reactions.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 Indiana residents have been registered in the Homebound Hoosiers portal.

To get on the list for in-home vaccinations, contact your local Area Agency on Aging.

Area 7 Agency on Aging and Disabled West Central Indiana covers Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. The phone number is 812-238-1561 or 800-489-1561. The TDD number is 800-489-1561, and the FAX number 812-238-1564. At the phone prompt, hit 9 for COVID-19 vaccination information and registration.

A resident is eligible if he/she meets other requirements, needs special transportation or assistance to leave the home or has a medical condition that prohibits leaving the home.

“Nothing to do with this pandemic fits into a nice, neat box. We’ve had to be nimble and creative to approach this vaccination effort as quickly and strategically as possible,” Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary for FSSA, said in a news release. “This partnership to vaccinate the homebound population is another community solution to an important gap we’ve identified along this journey.”

The Homebound Hoosiers vaccination process:

• Homebound individual is registered with the local AAA.

• Local health departments identify and locate available vaccine.

• Individual is contacted to set up an appointment.

• Vaccine is administered. On-site monitoring occurs.

• EMS personnel provides checklist and completes documentation.

• Second vaccine is scheduled on site.