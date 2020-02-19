State prison sergeant faces battery, misconduct charges

A former correctional sergeant at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle has been arrested on charges regarding alleged abuse of an inmate.
Jeremy McGlynn, 27, of Terre Haute, is charged with official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class C misdemeanor, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
An allegation was made Feb. 5 that McGlynn battered an offender at the prison. On the same day, correctional police and DOC personnel opened an investigation and McGlynn was suspended, the DOC said in a news release.
The department said the investigation developed information that substantiated the battery allegation. Investigation results were presented to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office on Feb. 7. A warrant for McGlynn arrested was issued Feb. 14 and he was arrested on Feb.16 and booked into the Sullivan County Jail. He was later released after posting bond.
"We take allegations of abuse of offenders very seriously, as evidenced by the rapid initiation of an investigation and suspension of the accused correctional officer," WVCF Warden Richard Brown said. "We have a responsibility to ourselves, and the offenders we are responsible for, to hold our staff to a high standard of professionalism. While that standard was not met in this case, our definitive action demonstrates we hold our personnel accountable."
McGlynn began working for IDOC in January 2017 was was recently working as a correctional officer supervisor at the Wabash Valley facility. His employment was terminated on Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.