State police warn of online puppy-sale scams

Indiana State Police are warning the public of a puppy-sale scam now being reported.
Troopers at the Putnamville post say residents report they believe they are making contact with individuals who have puppies for sale on social media platforms.
Once money for the purchase of the puppy is transferred to an account that is provided, the citizen is given an address to pick up new puppy. Upon arrival, the resident realizes it is a scam, does not receive the puppy and loses the money involved.
ISP reminds everyone scam artists are pervasive across the internet and all social media platforms. Scammers’ methods and tactics are primarily intrusive to your personal and financial information. Be vigilant in purchasing anything online.
Tips if you are interested in purchasing a puppy online:
• Communicate with the seller;
• Meet the seller and puppy/dog before any money is exchanged;
• Get a contract and check references;
• Never wire money or use gift cards for payment;
• If the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam.
As a reminder, never give out personal information such as date of birth, Social Security number, or credit card number. Scammers want you to make a hasty decision and may pressure you or use fear to get money or personal information. Be aware that transactions made by prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent.
