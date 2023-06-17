A motorcyclist fleeing from a state trooper attempting a traffic stop about 7:10 p.m. Friday in Terre Haute died when his cycle ran a red light and struck a vehicle making a lawful turn in front of him, state police said.
Dead is Kaleb Long, 24, of Terre Haute.
ISP said Trooper Daniel Organ tried to stop a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of Third Street and Eighth Avenue for a registration violation, but the motorcyclist sped away.
At Third Street and Bayh Way, a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Brian Scott, 53, of Terre Haute, had the green turn arrow and was turning west onto Bayh Way. The southbound motorcyclist disregarded the red light and struck Scott’s vehicle, ISP said in a news release.
The collision from the accident threw the driver off the motorcycle. Medical assistance was immediately rendered, and the motorcyclist was then taken to a local hospital where later died, according to police. Scott was uninjured.
