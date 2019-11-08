The death of a Newport man who was causing a disturbance Thursday in Rosedale is under investigation by Indiana State Police at Putnamville.
An autopsy on the 57-year-old man was to be conducted Friday afternoon at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. As of Friday evening, ISP said no new information was available about the man or the autopsy results.
ISP said Parke County deputies went to Rose Valley Apartment Complex at Rosedale in response to a report of a man causing a disturbance. The first officer at the scene was Rosedale deputy town marshal Kevin Bratcher.
After deciding the man was mentally unstable, Bratcher requested additional officers. Rockville Officer Derek Cerny was the next officer to arrive, and they determined the man needed immediate emergency detention for mental health issues.
When the officers tried to detain the man, ISP said, the man “went into physical distress.”
Officers provided first aid and called for an ambulance, but life-saving efforts were not effective and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Parke County Coroner’s Office, according to an ISP news release.
“Death investigations can take several weeks or months to complete dependent on the complexity of the investigation and review of the final autopsy and toxicology reports,” ISP said.
The investigation is being conducted by ISP detectives Don Curtis, Mike Featherling, and Jason Schoffstall, with the assistance of crime scene investigator Jim Cody of the Putnamville post. Parke County Coroner’s Office is assisting.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police say.
