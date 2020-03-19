Chairs of Indiana’s two major political parties, amid the coronavirus pandemic, are calling on the Indiana Election Commission to suspend rules making it easier for Hoosiers to vote using a mail-in absentee ballot in the May Primary.
Additionally, in a March 13 letter to the Indiana Election Commission, Kyle Hupfer, chair of the Indiana Republican Party, and John Zody, chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, seek to extend the absentee vote-by-mail application deadline from April 23 to a date that is closer to the May 5 primary election “that is unanimously agreed upon by the [Election] Commission for the voter to reasonably return their completed ballot to county officials,” the letter states.
On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he supports postponing the Primary Election, but said that decision will be up to Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, adding details are to be worked out.
Several states with primaries in March, April and May, such as Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Wyoming have decided to delay those elections. Kentucky’s primary, that was slated for May 19, is now set for June 23.
What that means for mail-in absentee ballots is also yet to be determined.
Currently when a Hoosier voter files an application for an absentee ballot, the voter must select one of nearly a dozen reasons why they are seeking to vote by mail.
The two party chairmen said removing those reasons can “provide more flexibility to Hoosier voters to cast their ballots ... the coronavirus pandemic is causing all of us to consider precautionary measures related to group gatherings and general interaction with other people and Election Day is no exception,” the letter states.
Current health guidelines suggest limiting events and gatherings to 10 or fewer people and Hoosiers statewide, are either working from home or keeping distance from others while at work to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“For their safety, the safety of all poll workers, absentee voter board members and election administrators and the safety of all Hoosiers, allowing maximum flexibility, while preserving a citizen’s right to vote, is paramount. Broadening the absentee ballot process to allow any registered voter to vote absentee is a prudent measure,” the letter states.
Zody, in a statement issued Thursday, said, “We believe the election process must be in the best interest of public health, administratively achievable and lawful. To that end, we believe a primary election conducted largely by mail achieves those aims. We are engaged in a constructive dialogue with our Republican counterparts and those discussions are ongoing.”
The two party chairmen are seeking to have the Election Commission, under its powers in state law (IC 3-6-4.1), to suspend current rules on vote-by-mail absentee ballots for the May primary that require a voter to select a reason why they are voting by mail. Instead, the chairmen seek to “allow any Hoosier voter to not provide a reason to vote-by-mail on the absentee application statewide.
“Further we would request that the commission agree to allow an absentee ballot be personally delivered or mailed to the voter and be returned by hand-delivery or mail, as allowed” under state law (IC 3-11-4-1(d), the letter states.
The Indiana Election Commission was slated to meet this afternoon, but then canceled that meeting.
Angela M. Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, said that “current state law remains in effect related to absentee balloting laws,” adding the Indiana Election Commission has not yet determined “what, if any, authority they may exercise under their general powers found under IC 3-6-4.1, generally. Clearly this is a dynamic situation and I am hopeful the Commission will be meet in the very near future,” she said.
Carolyn Callecod, president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, said the league supports making vote-by-mail easier and extended.
“The rules need to be relaxed for mail-in absentee ballot voting and put aside at this time so people, for their own welfare, can still vote but not worry about their health,” Callecod said.
“Absentee voting will be more important than it ever has been” due to the pandemic, Callecod said. “Considering that many things are closed down, such as schools and restaurants, and to keep social distancing, mail-in absentee ballots will help.”
Bionca Gambill, past president of the League of Women Voters, said she thinks that even after the pandemic, requiring Hoosier voters to state a reason why they are seeking a mail-in ballot should be removed.
“We have been promoting ways to make voting easier and I think this is a clear example of why we should have to check any box. We shouldn’t have to give a reason why we want to exercise our right to vote,” Gambill said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
