Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state and national parks and to help foster appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
Indiana State Park properties are hosting special events on Saturday (May 15) for children to learn about natural and cultural history, park stewardship and outdoor recreation. opportunities to engage children in Kids to Parks Day.
Find planned events and special activities related to the day at IN.gov/state-parks/programs/program-schedules.
• Pop-up Nature Center, Raccoon SRA (Cecil M. Harden Lake), in Rockville: Find the naturalist near Chapel Shelter by the campground and learn all about the plants, animals and history that make Raccoon SRA such an interesting place. Pick up a scavenger hunt there too.
• Snake Talk, Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell: Learn about Indiana’s snakes and meet two of our resident snakes at the Lakeview Activity Center.
• Creek Peek, Turkey Run State Park in Marshall, Indiana: Meet a naturalist by the Inn to take a peek at what is living in the park's creeks. Participants will get wet going down into Turkey Hollow (Trail 6) to look for aquatic insects, salamanders and minnows.
• Kids' Fossil Discovery Hike, McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Take a trip back in time when Indiana was an ocean floor. Learn about ancient creatures from the skeletons they left behind in the limestone. Meet in front of the Canyon Inn to hike Trail 3. Learn to identify some common Indiana fossils. Participants should wear footwear that can get wet.
• Buggin' Out, Lieber SRA (Cagles Mill Lake) in Cloverdale: Come to the Nature Center campfire and join the naturalist for a jamboree of discovery of all the park's night bugs.
