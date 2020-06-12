The Rotations, a light classic rock band, will perform at 7 p.m. June 20 in McCormick’s Creek State Park’s amphitheater, which is located by Canyon Inn.
The concert is free with admission to the park, which is $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles.
Participation will be limited to 250 people, and social distancing will be required in compliance with Indiana’s Back on Track plan.
McCormick’s Creek State Park (on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp) is at 250 McCormick's Creek Park Road, Spencer, 47460.
