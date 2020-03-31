The application deadline for filing the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is April 15.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is moving its FAFSA Frenzy help event to a virtual or online format from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
"The annual FAFSA Frenzy is typically held in person, however, the event will be held virtually to maintain the health and safety of Hoosiers during the COVID-19 outbreak and to follow Indiana Gov. Eric Holcombs executive orders surrounding staying at home and social distancing," the commission said in a Tuesday news release.
Students and families can seek assistance through the Commissions Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned from 1 to 3 p.m. April 4 by commission staff members during the live event.
Staff will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. Online locations include:
• Facebook - facebook.com/LearnMoreIN
• Instagram - instagram.com/learnmoreindiana
• Twitter - twitter.com/learnmorein
For best results by text and phone, the commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org
The commission advises to not share your Social Security Number or other private information over social media. It also asks that people please be patient during the event. If users cannot get hold of someone by phone, leave a voicemail; calls will be returned.
Students and families can contact the Commissions Outreach staff and the INvestED team at any time, even after the virtual event concludes.
Assistance with filing the FAFSA is open to anyone, regardless of age, who is planning to attend or thinking of attending college or some form of post-secondary education in the fall.
Information needed to file the FAFSA includes:
• Federal Student Aid ID (the FSA ID is a username and password created through the FAFSA website [ http://fsaid.ed.gov/ ])
• Social Security number
• Drivers license number
• Student and parents or guardians most recent federal tax returns (IRS forms 1040, 1040EZ or 1040A); students under age 23 require a parents or guardians information in addition to their own
• Records of money earned, including W-2 forms and recent bank statements
• Alien registration numbers or permanent residence cards, if students or parents/guardians are not U.S. citizens.
