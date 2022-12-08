The state of Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College have announced a new partnership that they say will offer state employees an affordable education with no upfront tuition costs.
The state will join Ivy Tech’s Achieve Your Degree program.
Rather than paying for tuition expenses at the time of enrollment – which can be a barrier for some employees seeking to earn degrees and certificates – the state will pay Ivy Tech directly upon an employee’s successful completion of a course.
State employees already have education reimbursement of up to $5,250 per year. Ivy Tech’s full-time annual tuition is less than $4,500, and the agreement with Ivy Tech means that employees won’t have to be reimbursed, but rather can enroll and begin taking classes without upfront costs.
Additionally, the college will provide the state with a rebate of up to 5% of the net tuition paid, which means the state will benefit from an even lower education cost.
All Ivy Tech campuses across the state are participating in the program.
“The state of Indiana is once again leading by example, this time by providing tuition assistance to employees, making it easier for individuals to pay for higher education,” Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann said.
Partnering with Ivy Tech offers state employees access to more than 70 academic programs, as well as opportunities to receive associate degrees, short-term certificates and workforce certifications in various fields.
Additionally, Ivy Tech’s Ivy+ Tuition and Textbooks model provides students with free textbooks for required courses through the spring 2023 and a flat rate tuition cost for students who enroll in more than 12 credits.
Tuition reimbursement and assistance is available up to $5,250, to all state of Indiana employees of executive branch agencies who:
- Have been employed full-time continuously with the state for at least 12 months prior to submitting their Education Reimbursement program application;
- Have not received a disciplinary action in the 12 months prior to the end of the course; and
- Have completed the course with a satisfactory grade of at least a “C” or above (or an equivalent “pass” grade).
“This is an investment in our state employees that provide them with more flexibility to pursue education opportunities that ultimately contribute to a stronger workforce,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“We are grateful for this partnership with Ivy Tech that will ease the up-front financial burden for our employees to enroll in courses.”
