As protests continue around the nation to bring attention to police brutality and injustice, state leaders said they want demonstrators to be mindful of how their actions could contribute to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just ask that, as you’re gathering, please take precautions and be cognizant of the fact that you could be spreading COVID-19,” said Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box after reading off new cases and deaths at the start of a virtual press briefing Wednesday.

State health officials reported an additional 511 cases of COVID-19 had been discovered Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 35,712. A total of 2,032 Hoosiers have died from the virus, up by 10 from the previous day — and not including the 175 deaths that are suspected to be linked to COVID-19.

It remains unclear at this time how exactly demonstrations might contribute to the pandemic, Box said. But from her observations, she said, a traditional protest environment — in which demonstrators are promoting unity, linking arms and marching together — can’t always be promote practices like social distancing.

In a separate address on Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb condemned the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week after an officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. The actions of that officer, Derek Chauvin, triggered protests around the country that started out peaceful but became violent. He was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Wednesday, Minnesota prosecutors upgraded his charge to second-degree unintentional murder, and three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired soon after Floyd’s death.

Protests have continued in Indiana, including in Indianapolis, for several days. Holcomb reiterated Wednesday he understands and respects their demands for change.

“We’re not just hearing them. We’re acting,” Holcomb said. “And I hope that other governors around the country — I know they are — but I hope there’s follow through on this front.”

But Holcomb also said responsibility lies with local elected officials too, such as mayors who oversee and deploy local law enforcement and who ultimately play a role in accountability.

“A lot of the grievances that are being exposed land at a very local level,” Holcomb said.

President Donald Trump asked governors like Holcomb in a Monday conference call to “dominate” local demonstrations, and encouraged them to use force if necessary to prevent violence and vandalism in their communities. City leaders also imposed a 7 p.m. curfew in the Washington, D.C. area earlier this week.

On Monday, Holcomb was asked what he thought about the call and he replied that he was primarily concerned with the immediate needs of the state.

“They are tracking, as are we, a very organized effort — domestic terrorism in the extreme — across the country, and no state, no community, is immune when the sun goes down, bad things happen” Holcomb said Monday. “And we’re seeing that.”

Indiana was one of at least three states to send National Guard forces to the D.C. area as part of an effort to protect national landmarks, deploying around 300 members of the Guard to assist, according to a report by the Associated Press. Tennessee and South Carolina also sent National Guard forces to respond.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city will not be restricted by a curfew Tuesday night after three days of limiting travel to essential personnel at night in an effort to curb violent riots that emerged last weekend and damaged area businesses. But a curfew is expected to go into effect again this weekend, when larger demonstrations are expected to occur.

Other Indiana politicians have expressed their concern about violence emerging from constitutional protests. U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, for example, referred to both his identity as a black man and his experience as a law enforcement officer to condemn police brutality and Trump’s remarks.

“I’m calling on every American to raise their voice in unison for positive change, and commending all the peaceful, principled protesters,” Carson said in a statement. “I’m calling on President Trump to stop fanning the flames of division and engage in a good faith dialogue. And I’m calling on us all to end the violence and do everything we can to protect Black lives.”

But U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, praised Trump’s controversial remarks about deploying the military and other forces to prevent demonstrations from getting out of hand.

“President Trump has taken much-needed decisive action,” Banks said in a statement. “Ordering his administration to call Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, calling for peace, telling mayors and governors that if they don’t end the rioting he will. This is the strong leadership we need.”

Tabby Fitzgerald contributed reporting. She and Erica Irish are reporters for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.