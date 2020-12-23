Vigo County health officials say the county’s COVID-19 positivity rates could increase now that the state has informed them of a software coding error that led to incorrect rates at both the state and county level.

It also means Vigo County could go “red” next week in the state’s COVID-19 ranking system, said Roni Elder, local health department spokeswoman. Red is the highest risk category.

“What it probably means is we’ve been in the red a couple of times” but the incorrect numbers from the state level kept it from actually falling into the red category, she said. With the state’s announcement, “We could go into the red” category next week.

If the county went red, the main change would be how many people could attend an event, she said. Right now, the event limit is 50 people, but with red, the limit would be 25.

The county would have to remain out of the red category for two weeks before that restriction would be lifted.

Asked if any other measures might be implemented locally, Elder said, “It’s always possible we could do more, but it’s just watching our problem areas. If we see an area that we are having a lot of cases come out of and that’s something we need to change in our county, that’s something we would do. But as of right now, a lot of our spread is within family members, so nothing we really do is going to control that situation.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, reported that because of a software coding error, the state has been reporting incorrect COVID-19 positivity rates at both the state and county level. The mistake will be corrected for the Dec. 30 dashboard.

“The software was written to pull test results from a specific line in lab results, but we discovered that some labs were reporting it on different lines. As a result, we have undercounted the positive tests in the calculation of our positivity rate. The total number of tests reported is not impacted,” Box reported to local health officials Wednesday.

This correction is expected to result in an increase in the state’s positivity rate “and may affect your county rates as well,” Box said.

In addition, Box reported, the state is changing the way it calculates positivity rate. Similar to many other states, it has been adding each day’s positivity rate for seven days and divided by seven to obtain the week’s positivity rate.

Beginning Dec. 30, Indiana health officials will add all the positive tests for that week and divide by the total tests done that week to determine the week’s positivity rate.

“This will minimize the effect that a high variability in the number of tests done each day can have on the week’s overall positivity, especially for our smaller counties,” Box stated.