State officials are taking steps to address a “critical need for child care” to assist workers providing essential services.
The Indiana Department of Education and Family and Social Services Administration have teamed to encourage school corporations across Indiana to open schools on a limited basis to provide child care services for emergency workers and others who are working to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced.
Recently, FSSA provided new guidance for child care operators who are licensed by the state. The link can be found at https://www.in.gov/fssa/carefinder/5761.htm.
Also, DOE provided similar guidance to school corporations to care for the school age children of essential workers.
The guidance provides specific steps for schools to take to open school facilities as well as how to maintain a safe environment.
Among precautions for school district officials, the steps include collecting child health records, allowing extra time for deep cleaning, prohibiting staff who are in high-risk categories from providing the care, and keeping groups of students in separate areas of the building.
At this time, area school districts do not have immediate plans to provide child care.
“Our faith-based community has created vigochildcarenetwork.org to help essential workers find child care, and we have been in discussion with that group regarding the topic of child care,” said Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. spokesman.
“At this time, we have not made any further decisions, but we continue to discuss the issue, considering the implications on the safety and health of our staff, he said. “We’re also watching Governor Holcomb’s directives closely, including the stay-at-home directive, currently in place until April 7.”
Dave Chapman, South Vermillion School Corp. superintendent, said, “We haven’t had a chance to discuss it yet. It’s still very new and we are looking into the particulars of what needs to be done to be accountable.”
Other area districts contacted said they are not looking to provide child care at this time.
Registration began Monday for the “Emergency COVID-19 Daycare for the Essential Employee,” and the four sites involved still have capacity, said Eleanor Ramseier, who helped organize the initiative.
For information, go to vigochildcarenetwork.org or email VigoChildCare@gmail.com. The program, organized by the faith-based community, begins April 7.
