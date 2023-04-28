The new state budget passed by the Indiana General Assembly includes $66 million for renovation of the Technology Annex building in the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
This is the largest capital project funded by the state of Indiana in university history, according to an ISU news release.
The project will result in several modernized upgrades, including state-of-the-art instructional and laboratory space for the college.
The Technology Annex Building was built in 1980.
“This much-needed facility will provide a tremendous, long-term return on investment for the state of Indiana. If we don’t provide that workforce pipeline to fill high-paying STEM jobs, other states and countries will," said ISU President Deborah Curtis. "ISU is now better positioned to do what we do best: educate students in critical fields like technology and engineering who are likely to remain in Indiana to live and work."
Like many colleges and universities across the country, ISU is adapting to the changing workforce in the United States.
ISU officials carefully considered several buildings across campus for this repair and rehabilitation project plan, according to the release. A major factor was growth for university programs that align with state workforce priorities.
“Thank you to our legislators and the Indiana General Assembly for believing in us. This is a historic day for Indiana State University and the state of Indiana,” Curtis added.
Christopher Olsen, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said the General Assembly's "generous support will ensure that our students have the most up-to-date, world-class facilities. The education they receive in these critical, high-demand fields will be vital for the economic development of Indiana and beyond for the next several decades.”
The biennial budget now awaits Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approval before the budget implementation begins.
