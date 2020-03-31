State braces for waves of unemployment claims

Indiana is bracing for a rush in unemployment insurance claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many manufacturers are idled, including Indiana automakers and their suppliers. The retail sector has been tremendously impacted, and restaurants, bars and nightclubs are closed or reduced to carryout and/or delivery. Further, most Hoosiers remain under a state stay-at-home order.
Statewide, the number of unemployment insurance claims ending March 21 soared to 61,635 in Indiana, up from 2,596 filed the week prior. Vigo County saw the number of unemployment insurance claims jump 3,203% in one week, while other Wabash Valley counties saw spikes from 100% to 1,000%.
“We have started to supplement and add staff, moving employees from the workforce development side to the unemployment side and using technology,” said Josh Richardson, chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, which is in charge of processing the state’s unemployment insurance claims as well as workforce development efforts.
Additionally, an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb will allow the department to broaden eligibility requirements to reduce time and attention needed on each claim, Richardson said.
Throughout the state, employers know their employees are relying on unemployment benefits and doing what they can to help make sure those benefits are readily available, Richardson said.
“Generally, the employer is the check on unemployment claims, with the employer saying a worker was fired or quit,” Richardson said. But, lately, employers statewide “are calling into our office to ask how they can make these claims happen as quickly as possible.”
Because of the pandemic and the stay-at-home order, individuals are not required to show they are available to work, such as having child care when public schools are closed, Richardson said. Additionally, with a stay-at-home order, Hoosiers -- at least temporarily -- do not have to show they have searched for work.
“That would not make sense if someone is self-quarantined with a cough or fever,” Richardson said.
Holcomb previously waived the one-week mandatory waiting period before applying for benefits.
Also, the Department of Workforce Development is increasing staffing in its adjudication department -- which works to resolve claim issues -- to 150 from 100 people.
Richardson said the DWD has experience in higher claims, such as during the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009, “but that did not happen overnight like this,” he said of economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The good news, Richardson said, is over the next few weeks “in the vast majority of cases, people will get their first [unemployment] benefit [money] with 21 days of filing a claim.”
As of last week, Indiana had about $860 million in its state unemployment insurance trust fund, which is used to pay unemployment claims.
“That will take a big hit again this week,” Richardson said, when state and federal labor reports, showing the number of unemployment insurance claims filed, is expected to climb.
Indiana will be able to get federal relief to help cover the costs under a $2.2 trillion federal relief package, Richardson said, but that relief also brings added work.
The Department of Workforce Development’s information technology department, he said, must incorporate software to fulfill requirements such as eligible workers getting an extra $600 per week on top of their state benefit and unemployment coverage for independent contractors, freelancers and part-time workers.
“There is no program switch to make that happen, so we will need guidance from the federal government” on how to automate such distributions as much as possible, Richardson said.
Ironically, the Department of Workforce Development, he said, was already making technology changes to adapt to the opposite of employment, tightened labor market. Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in February.
Still, there were and are things working in Indiana’s unemployment benefits system, he said.
“The vast majority of claim cases do not require human assistance. There is still this misperception that you have to physically appear in a WorkOne office, which are closed now anyway,” Richardson said, as state employees work remotely.
“Indiana has been taking online claims for almost 15 years now and has gone through revisions to improve it. A claim can be filed from a smartphone or tablet,” he said. “It takes about 25 to 45 minutes, depending on someone’s experience on computers.”
Richardson admitted the state agency is “under stress” to help those unemployed, but said “people [in the DWD] really want to help” work through claims to ensure benefits are distributed.
For more information on Indiana unemployment benefits, including FAQs for claimants and for employers, visit www.unemployment.in.gov
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.